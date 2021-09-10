For over 20 years, the Idaho Watercolor Society has spread the good word of watercolor painting. On Friday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m., they will host an Art Show & Artists Social Event at the Mountain Village Resort in Stanley. Artists will sell their work and mingle with the crowd.
The work varies from landscapes to portraits. Four of the artists will also give talks at the event.
It will also act as the annual meeting for Idaho Watercolor Society. Members from across the state will join. Total there are about 200 members; approximately 40 are visiting for this event.
There are four different quadrants: the western sector based around the Boise area, the southern sector based around the Twin Falls area, the eastern sector based around the Pocatello area and the northern sector based around the Moscow area.
Each regional group meets throughout the year, teaching seminars from nationally-recognized artists. They host a myriad of social events to build painting skills as well as friendships. They also provide scholarships to art students.
Member Connie Pepper wants people to appreciate watercolor painting for its unique aspects.
“It has an ability to have a mind of its own,” Pepper said. “You can’t always control the paint ... I like it because it has the ability to take you to places you didn’t plan ... And people seem to be drawn to them.”
Secretary Carol HasBrouck Browning got involved in the late 1980s, when she saw an ad in the newspaper about starting the Idaho Watercolor Society. She has only seen it grow since, with more people across the state getting involved all the time.
“I think the interest and understanding of watercolor as a permanent, viable medium has increased,” HasBrouck Browning said.
The Idaho Watercolor Society wants to dispel the intimidating notion that watercolor may be too difficult because mistakes cannot be painted over. Although it does require a delicate touch, the Society wants to encourage all painters to fall in love with the medium, from beginner to expert. HasBrouck Browning believes this is what makes it special.
“Watercolor is transparent, so it really has a glow that other mediums may not have,” HasBrouch Browning said.
The showcase will feature work from Dennis Hayzelett, Mareth Warren, HasBrouck Browning, Garianne Erwin, Scott Muscolo, Elizabeth LaRowe, Hugh Mossman, Lauren Johnson, Karen Hickman, Pam Grant, Gloria Miller Allen, Lynn McConnell, Jessie Nilo, Maryann Artis, Catherine Wagner and Naomi Elton.
Mossman does a lot of work for fishermen. Johnson teaches classes on a national scale. For more information, visit idahowatercolorsociety.org
“It’s a great group of people willing to share their knowledge and their expertise,” HasBrouck Browning said.
