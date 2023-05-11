SVMoA Scholarship 2

Audrey Hernandez received the 2023 SVMoA High School Arts and Humanities Scholarship, and will use her funds to pursue dance.

 Courtey photo

Twenty-one local students and teachers have earned 2023 scholarships through the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Arts and Humanities Scholarship program, the organization announced this week.

The scholarships provide monetary awards to local students and educators to help advance their education and expertise in the arts. The program, now in its 25th year, has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to both students and educators in Blaine County to pursue advanced study in the arts and humanities. SVMoA celebrated the scholarship recipients and their families with a reception at SVMoA’s Hailey House on Tuesday, May 9.

“It is inspiring to witness the talent, drive and commitment of our scholarship applicants,” said Sophie Sawyers, director of learning and engagement at the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA). “I am eager to see these students and educators develop their skills and interests. We are so grateful for the generosity of our donors who make these scholarships possible.”

SVMoA Scholarship 1

Silver Creek High School Principal Toni Boush received the 2023 SVMoA Wendy and Alan Pesky Educator Scholarship.

