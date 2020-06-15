Idaho’s summer events calendar has lost another of its most popular fixtures.
The Braun Brothers Reunion Festival, which normally takes place in August in Challis, won't happen this summer due to COVID-19, the sons of Muzzie Braun announced in a statement Monday morning.
The brothers—Cody and Willy of Reckless Kelly and Micky and Gary of Micky and the Motorcars—get back together on home soil every year, hosting a days-long festival featuring top talent from the country/Americana music scene. The 2020 lineup included Tylor & the Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Nikki Lane, Lee Roy Parnell, Corb Lund, Peterson Brothers and many more.
This week, though, they Brauns reluctantly called off the 2020 installment of their reunion, citing “dozens of issues that are beyond our control concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are devastated to share this news with you," they said in the statement. "‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in the history of the event that we’ve had to cancel. It is our hope that everyone understands how difficult this decision was, and why we feel this is the right thing to do.”
The reunion attracts thousands to Custer County every year. Businesses in the area, already struggling with the economic fallout of lockdown, will likely feel the absence of crowds. The Brauns encourage people to visit Custer this summer and support the many local businesses in the area, and said they “sincerely regret any loss of revenue they might incur” as a result of the cancellation.
For those who have already purchased tickets to the reunion, refunds are being processed automatically and immediately, but may take five to 10 business days to appear on bank statements.
Looking positively towards the future, the Brauns said they’re already busy planning next year’s installment.
“We plan to host the event as usual next year, Aug. 12-14, 2021, and expect it to be the fun-filled gathering we’ve all come to know and love,” Monday’s statement reads. “We promise to pull out all the stops and make it the best ever!”
They closed their statement by issuing their sincere thanks to sponsors and fans.
“We can’t thank you enough for your support and understanding. We look forward to seeing you all in Challis in 2021!”
To learn more about the event, visit braunbrothersreunion.com.
