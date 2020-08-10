Company of Fools—the dedicated theater branch of the Sun Valley Museum of Art—announced Friday that Scott Palmer will leave his position as producing artistic director later this month.
Palmer is leaving after accepting a position as executive director of the Crested Butte Center for the Arts in Crested Butte, Colo.
He joined Company of Fools in October 2018 and oversaw the 24th theatrical season in its entirety. News of his departure comes just over a month after the theater announced the cancellation of its 25th season due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
“In light of the cancellation of Company of Fools’ 25th season, and the ongoing pressures applied to theaters across the world from COVID-19, I felt that it was time for me to explore new challenges and help shape and influence the future programming of the Crested Butte Center for the Arts,” Palmer said in a press release. “I have loved my time with the artists and staff of the Fools, and know that the future of the Fools is bright.”
Two weeks ago, SVMoA announced that Executive Director Christine Davis-Jeffers would leave her position, citing financial strain caused by the pandemic. Upon that occasion, the SVMoA board of directors said it would reconsider the staff structure at the nonprofit.
While Palmer departs under different circumstances, the board stated it would take this opportunity to consider what the future of theater will look like locally and throughout the country, and how best to move forward during a period of uncertainty.
“Although we are sad to see Scott go, it is understandable given the circumstances we are facing,” board President Ellen Gillespie said. “We brought Scott to the valley to be an active and creative leader for the theater. Now, with the cancellation of the season, the Fools are in something of a holding pattern.
“With Scott’s advice and suggestions, we will be focusing on the best ways to ensure that Company of Fools continues to bring high-quality, professional theater to the residents of the Wood River Valley,” Gillespie said. “What that looks like will be informed by deep conversations with Company of Fools’ staff, artists, donors and theater colleagues in the broader community.”
