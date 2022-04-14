Artist honors local custodian

During her tenure at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, traditional Mexican graphic artist Christie Tirado has celebrated essential workers with her prints. Recently, she focused on a faculty member of Wood River High School.
An illustration depicting the work of custodian Johnny Servin is now on display at SVMoA.
“As an elementary and middle school teacher, I have always valued and appreciated the work that the custodians do for our schools and greater community—not just during this pandemic, but all the time,” Tirado said. “They are a big reason I feel safe to go in everyday and teach my students during a pandemic and/or in a pandemic free world.”
COVID-19 was a game changer for custodians.
“Before, we weren’t considered [essential],” Servin told Tirado. “I am happy that we are needed, especially now. We are the front line—if we don’t work, people will get sick.
Each day, Servin comes into work between 3-5 a.m. He has to wear a mask and gloves. He has to provide Ziploc bags with brand new towels and a spray bottle to teachers. After he cleans, he makes sure that the rags are taken out, washed and replaced. He supplies sanitizer everywhere, and helped install plexiglass in the front office and the library.
“Throughout the pandemic, our staff has done amazing things to ensure our students could continue learning in a very challenging environment,” said Jim Foudy, superintendent of the Blaine County School District. “Our custodians have been on the front lines of keeping our schools safe and healthy.
“This exhibit is such an incredible way to honor their work and the impact they have had on our entire community.”
Servin’s wife was one of the first people in the Sun Valley area to contract COVID-19 back in March 2020. Her oxygen levels became dangerously low, and she had to be transported to a Twin Falls hospital for care. Thankfully, she recovered.
Tirado’s portraits explore Mexico’s graphic printmaking tradition from the late 19th century to the present. The movement gained momentum during the Mexican Revolution, from 1910-1920. Due to the turmoil in the government, many people were illiterate. While the elite could read newspapers to understand current events, printmaking helped the average citizen stay up to date, she said.
“A lot of these printmakers were creating these pieces that reflected what was going on socially and politically in the country so everyday people in Mexico could understand,” Tirado said in a previous interview with the Mountain Express. “It’s a way to socially empower a community who has been disenfranchised.”
For more information on Tirado’s work, visit svmoa.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In