Zoso's mystifying live show will leave you "Dazed and Confused"

Matt Jernigan, left, and Zoso will perform at The Argyros on Dec. 26.

 Photo courtesy of Seventeen Degrees Marketing/Zeppelin Studios

Did you learn about Led Zeppelin from a friend’s older brother’s blacklight poster? Does that same older brother now get medical advice from Joe Rogan? Same, man.

Relive the "Good Times, Bad Times" this weekend with Zoso live in Ketchum. The Led Zeppelin cover band plays at the Argyros on Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $32.

If Christmas left you "Dazed and Confused," Zoso may just bee your "Stairway to Heaven." Alas, I digress—I could “Ramble On” all day.

