Company of Fools will hold a three-day acting workshop this week, beginning Thursday, March 12, and continuing through to Saturday, March 14, culminating in a free public performance at 7 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre on Saturday.
This sequence will foreground improvisational comedy under the instruction of Andrew Beck, artistic director of No-Filter Improv in Portland, Ore., and theater instructor at Oregon State University.
“I’ve known Andrew for more than a decade, and I’ve watched his skill and talent with improvisational comedy transform new performers into veterans in just a few short sessions,” said Scott Palmer, producing artistic director for Company of Fools.
The three-day workshop is limited to 12 participants, who can register for a fee of $50. Visit svmoa.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In