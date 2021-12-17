Do you have a hideous sweater burning a hole in your closet? Did your Great Aunt knit it for you? Do you only wear it when she visits once a year to make her happy? Is it itchy? Does it smell strange? Is the turtleneck too tight and the belly too loose?
Well, you’re in luck! Whiskey's is hosting an Ugly Sweater party this Saturday. This event is free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Live music from High Mountain Herd starts at 10 p.m.
If you don’t already have one, you can easily buy a new Christmas sweater manufactured to look ugly. ‘Tis the season for late-stage capitalism.
