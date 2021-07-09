The University of Idaho Extension of Camas County will offer a free morning of learning about animal behavior and health on Saturday, July 17 at Fairfield City Park in Fairfield, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
The Veterinary Science Education Day event, open to anyone ages 8-18, will teach participants ways to maintain animal health. Attendees will be able to experience “hands on activities through the exploration of animal anatomy and disease control.”
Register ends today, July 9. Email camas@uidhao.edu or call 208-764-2230 for more info.
