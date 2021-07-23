Fresh from headlining the Pavilion at the Sun Valley Writer’s Conference, writer and memoirist Tobias Wolff made an appearance in Ketchum on Wednesday to discuss his life, work and unceasing admiration for Ernest Hemingway as part of The Community Library’s Summer speaker series.
Following a brief thunderstorm, the sun shone on patrons stretching across the lawn of Forest Service Park on chairs and blankets, some trying to silently settle their dogs.
The discussion was moderated by novelist and screenwriter John Burnham Schwartz, the literary director of the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference, which co-produces the series. He called Ketchum’s Community Library “one of the greatest libraries in America.”
The dialogue between the two writers began with a conversation about a third: Hemingway.
It was an apt place to start. Ken Burns recently featured Wolff— a Stanford professor best known for his short stories and memoirs “This Boy’s Life and “In Pharaoh’s Army”—in the documentarian’s three-part series on Hemingway. Wolff recently edited a collection of Hemingway short stories, and reread many along the way. He and his wife, fellow writer Catherine Wolff, stayed at the Hemingway House during his time in Sun Valley.
Schwartz commented that one of the similarities between Hemingway and Wolff is that they are both “masters of the short story.”
“I didn’t grow up in a literary atmosphere,” Wolff said. “But you knew about Hemingway the way you knew about Mickey Mantle or John Wayne. Even Winston Churchill.”
One of Wolff’s first memories of Hemingway was hearing on his brother’s car radio that the literary legend passed. Stricken with grief, his brother took it upon himself to teach Tobias literature through Hemingway, prior to Tobias taking off for boarding school.
“He thought I should know and learn how to think about them,” Wolff said. “His presence became very powerful in my life in that way.”
Throughout school, Wolff said, professors were enamored with Hemingway’s style and kept telling students to stop overwriting.
“He got into our bloodstream as writers,” Wolff said
Wolff then read aloud one of Hemingway’s Nick Adams short stories, “Indian Camp.” Through the eyes of a child, the narrator tells in real time of his father traveling to a Native American community to deliver a baby. The father, a doctor, performs a Caesarian-section with a knife. The story takes a curious turn when it mentions, almost as an afterthought, that the husband of the woman giving birth had slit his own throat on the bunk above.
Whether driving past the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School or seeing the number of biographies at Chapter One Bookstore, it is impossible to avoid the writer’s presence in Ketchum. However, the idyllic surroundings help us forget about his ultimate demise. Earlier this month marked the 60th anniversary of his suicide.
That specter loomed over a rapt audience Wednesday night in Forest Service Park.
“Why did he kill himself, Daddy?” Wolff read from “Indian Camp,” as the child narrator, Nick.
“I don’t know, Nick. He couldn’t stand things, I guess,” the father answered.
The protagonist goes on to ask if dying is hard.
“No, I think it’s pretty easy, Nick,” the father replies. “It all depends.”
The story concludes with Nick dragging his hand through the lake water feeling “quite sure that he would never die.”
Hemingway wrote the story when he was 25, nearly 100 years ago.
Deconstructing the story, Schwartz and Wolff discussed Hemingway’s trust of readers and his ability to get to shear away any extra information.
“He takes it down to the essence,” Wolff said. “We are given no information. We learn what Nick learns as he learns it. It affects us that much more because the story is not being mediated at all. There’s no emotional language. We’re not told how Nick is feeling.”
To end the night, Wolff read a work of his own, “Bullet in the Brain.” The short story follows a sneering book critic who gets caught in a bank during a robbery. Without spoiling too much—though the title offers a major hint—the critic is given a chance to reminisce on his life. He does not recall “a single line of the hundreds of poems he had committed to memory in his youth” or “when he began to regard the heap of books on his desk with boredom and dread, or when he grew angry at writers for writing them.” He does recall, however, a summertime pickup baseball game of youth, reminiscent of a young Nick Adams touching the lake and feeling like he will never die.
