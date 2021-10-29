For the past 18 months, Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Director of Education & Humanities Katelyn Foley has been meeting with an advisory board of local Hispanic women, discussing traditions they have and how to share them with the community.
SVMoA will host a Día de los Muertos Celebration at the Hailey House and Classroom Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m. It is free and open to all ages.
“It’s really a celebration of community coming together, so we didn’t want any cost associated with that,” Foley said.
While Día de los Muertos is celebrated across many Latin countries, this event mainly focuses on Mexican heritage. Even within Mexico, there are distinct traditions for different areas.
One tradition of Día de los Muertos is to construct an ofrenda, or an altar, to commemorate someone who passed away.
Each of the organizations involved in the event (SVMoA, the Hunger Coalition, The Community Library, the Alliance of Idaho, Nosotros United and La Cabanita Mex) will present their own ofrenda. They will honor a local person or a famous Mexican artisan. The ofrendas will be open for viewing on Nov. 1 and 2 (the official Día de los Muertos) from 2:30-6 p.m. at the Hailey House and Classroom.
Even though the holiday translates to the “day of the dead,” it is often considered a jovial time. On the lawn, The Hunger Coalition will serve a variety of authentic tamales, harvest soup as well as hot and cold beverages.
Singer/songwriter Damian Rodriguez will bring his sweet melodies and charm to provide live music, singing in both English and Spanish.
Although this is the first celebration by SVMoA, they have already begun planning next year’s Día de los Muertos.
