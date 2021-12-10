Sun Valley's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place in the Village in front of the duck pond on Saturday, Dec. 11, with music beginning at 5:30 p.m., complimentary hot chocolate, cookies and a cash bar.
I will be in attendance but on high alert. Those ducks love to bully me.
Lights will go on at 6 p.m. sharp. Funny, at my house, the lights go out at 6 p.m. sharp. Rest is important!
Santa will be there but has to socially distance. Just like those other reindeer "socially distanced" from Rudolph until that foggy night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In