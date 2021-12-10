19-12-18 Sun Valley Tree Lighting 7 Roland.jpg (copy)

Sun Valley will light up for the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 11.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place in the Village in front of the duck pond on Saturday, Dec. 11, with music beginning at 5:30 p.m., complimentary hot chocolate, cookies and a cash bar.

I will be in attendance but on high alert. Those ducks love to bully me.  

Lights will go on at 6 p.m. sharp. Funny, at my house, the lights go out at 6 p.m. sharp. Rest is important!

Santa will be there but has to socially distance. Just like those other reindeer "socially distanced" from Rudolph until that foggy night. 

Tags

Load comments