Tony Award winner Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller will perform “Broadway Through the Decades” Friday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Sun Valley Opera’s Summerfest 21 program. Seegmiller’s daughter, Ellie Felice Seegmiller, will join her for the performance. Tickets cost $200. Before the show, which is being held at a private home, there will be hors d’oeuvres and drinks served in the garden. For more information, visit sunvalleyopera.com.

Load comments