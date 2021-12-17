Will Ferrell once said, “The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” I can’t remember which Will Ferrell movie that’s from. He's been in so many good ones.
Anyway, on Dec. 17-18, Sun Valley will take the advice to heart. with its Classic Christmas Concert at the Opera House. Beginning at 7 p.m., performers will dazzle the crowd with singing, dancing and storytelling. Tickets cost $25 and are available at the Guest Center or at sunvalley.com.
And no, they won't take requests, even if that request is to play Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” on repeat for two and a half hours. They won't do it. No matter how many letters I write, they won't do it.
