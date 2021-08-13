Jacomo Bairos will conduct the Festival Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 14. After performances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the 60th anniversary of the United Nations, trio the Villalobos Brothers joins the Festival Orchestra at the Sun Valley Pavilion. This ensemble does it all: play violin, sing and compose. They blend their signature Mexican folk with jazz and classical music. All the concert, the trio will lead a dance party of Afro-Colombian beats on the lawn.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, Alasdair Neale and Sameer Patel will conduct. The concert opens with the orchestra playing “The Moldau” by Bedrich Smetana which depicts the journey of that river in his homeland. Joyce Yang comes to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The arrangement has some of the most recognizable tunes in the history of classical music, and is still one of the most popular pieces to this day.
As always, the music festival has free admission to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In