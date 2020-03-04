Every year, the Wood River Studio Tour organization presents its namesake flagship event in the summer. Artists from Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and everywhere in between open their studio doors to art lovers and well-wishers alike to offer a free glimpse behind the scenes of the creative process.
Applications are now open for artists to join the eighth annual Wood River Studio Tour, which will take place this summer on Aug. 22-23.
Artists may register online at wrvstudiotour.org through April 30. Early-bird registration costs $150 and applies through April 20. After that, from April 21-30, the price increases by $100.
To learn more, visit the above-listed website or direct any inquiries to info@wrvstudiotour.org.
