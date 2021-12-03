So it’s come to this. We are asking God to intervene with climate change. Well, it’s about time. The Heavenly Father has sat idly by for too long.
This Saturday, Dec. 4, Soldier Mountain is hosting a Pray for Snow Party. It starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public.
There will be a large bonfire where people can make sacrifices. Soldier Mountain requests that the sacrifices be “nonliving.”
There will be s'more-making stations, free food courtesy of Falls Brand, live music by Colt Angell and the Revolvers band, games, prizes and a cash bar.
Visit Soldier Mountain's website to register. The ski area is offering a one-day-only 10% discount on season passes at the party. You must attend the party in person to receive the discount.
