The sixth annual Sawtooth Valley Gathering music festival has announced its artist lineup. In February, the organizers confirmed the Gathering’s 2021 dates as Aug. 5-8.
“We have a growing sense of optimism that our production will resume this summer and very much look forward to the prospective opportunity of returning to our home away from home in some shape or form,” the Gathering stated on its Facebook page.
In late March, the Stanley City Council issued final approval of the festival’s COVID-19 safety plan.
The days-long concert series attracts hundreds of music lovers to the Stanley area every year, and was one of countless summer fixtures forced to cancel or postpone amid prolonged COVID-19 precautions in 2020.
The full band lineup consists of nearly 50 acts, including Fruition, The California Honeydrops, The Lil Smokies, Steve Poltz, Hot Buttered Rum, Yak Attack, Kassi Valazza and many more.
The outdoor summer festival will go forward with reduced capacity, socially distanced pods for audience members and other COVID-19 mitigation measures. Tickets are on sale now.
Visit sawtoothvalleygathering.com/site/buy-tickets to purchase passes and to learn more about the festival and bands.
