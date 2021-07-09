Starting on July 9, the Sawtooth Interpretive & Historical Association will offer free outdoor programming covering a wide variety of scientific topics every Friday at 5 p.m.
The Sawtooth Forum & Lecture Series will kick off this Friday with a presentation by fluvial geomorphologist Dr. Jaime Goode on the effects of climate change on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
On July 16, retired U.S. Forest Service mining engineer Jeff Gabardi will present “Stories of Miners and Prospectors in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.” Local packing, fishing, floating, and ski guides Julie Meissner, Rebekah Cain, and Bev Angel will present a night of storytelling the following Friday, July 23, titled “The Guiding Life: Perspectives from Idaho Women Guides.”
The series will continue on Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27. On Aug. 6, Boise State Department of Geoscience professor Dr. Jen Pierce will discuss climate change in Idaho; on Aug. 13, Intermountain Bird Observatory research biologist Jessica Pollock and education director Heidi Ware Carlisle discuss Idaho’s hummingbirds; on Aug. 20, Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center research ecologist Dr. Erik Beever will discuss the conservation of the American Pika; and on Aug. 27, outdoor journalist Kris Millgate will present “Ocean to Idaho.”
