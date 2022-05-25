Sawtooth Botanical Garden to lead Wildflower Walks
Sawtooth Botanical Gardens’ Wildflower Walks return for their 18th year on Thursday, May 26. Through weekly hikes, participants will learn to identify native plant life.
Botanists, naturalists, birders and wildflower enthusiasts—including Poo Wright-Pulliam, Ann Christensen, Jeanne Cassell and other local volunteers—will guide the walks. They will provide a book to each participant with information on flowers they might see.
At 9 a.m., participants will meet at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, south of Ketchum. At 9:30 a.m., everyone will carpool to the trailhead. Lunch is at noon. By 3 p.m., everyone will return to the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.
Children under 14 are welcome with an adult. Dogs are not allowed. Bring clothing appropriate for the weather, hiking shoes, sun protection, water, a reusable water bottle and a lunch. Other useful items may include a camera, field guide, hand lens and a notebook.
On May 26, the group will hike Camas Prairie; June 2, Dollar Mountain; June 9, Craters of the Moon; June 16, Greenhorn; June 23, Boulder View.
These events are free. Donations are encouraged. For more information, visit sbgarden.org/wildflower-walks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In