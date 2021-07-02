During Ernest Hemingway’s first visits to Sun Valley, he poured himself into the task of writing For Whom the Bell Tolls well. In 1939, local Sun Valley hunting guide Lloyd Arnold recalled, “The following dawn the work on (For Whom the Bell Tolls) continued as scheduled and it went better in the mountain cool than it had in months of heat in a hotel in Havana. (Hemingway) said he was on the rough of Chapter 13 and had worked the name Sun Valley into it. We lifted brows. How could he do it, time-wise?” Hemingway grinned and replied, “The freedom of fiction.” He wrote many chapters of “For Whom the Bell Tolls” in Suite 206 of the Sun Valley Lodge and published it on October 21, 1940, completing this task well.
Scribners sold 491,000 copies in six months. Paramount film studio offered $100,000 for the movie rights to “For Whom The Bell Tolls” shortly thereafter; this was a record amount at the time. The lead role of Robert Jordan was played by Gary Cooper who became a lifelong friend of Hemingway’s and Lloyd Arnold. The beautiful, young Maria who embodies many of the characteristics of Hemingway’s new wife Marty Gellhorn—the woman he brought to Sun Valley after his divorce from his second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer—was played by Ingrid Bergman. In the falls of 1939 and 1940, Hemingway went to Sun Valley to “hole up” and work on a big novel on the Spanish Civil War. He was focused on the task at hand, fell in love with Martha, and fell in love with the Sun Valley area.
Spending his entire mornings writing well in the falls of 1939-40 in Suite 206 of the Sun Valley Lodge, Hemingway was also encouraged by hunting well during his hunting adventures through south central Idaho. But as biographer Jeffery Meyers notes, “[Hemingway] insisted [on] discipline, for he could not give himself up to pleasure if he had not completed his daily work.” Later in life, Hemingway famously counted the number of words he wrote each day; he needed to feel a sense of professional accomplishment before he could commit to recreation with a good conscience. Nonetheless, the hunting adventures on Silver Creek, on the Little Wood River near Carey, in the fields of farms in Dietrich and Shoshone, and in the Middle Fork of the Salmon, and in the Pahsimeroi Valley contained moments of great pleasure, of completing tasks well and moments in which people failed to do so.
But the hunting adventures also provided moments when hunting companions did not complete tasks well. On one afternoon hunt on Silver Creek, Ernest went hunting with John and Anna Boettiger (Anna was President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s daughter) and the Sun Valley resort’s black lab “Bullet.” John did not put his safety on his shotgun when he placed it in the canoe, and when he picked up the gun, he accidentally shot the hind leg of “Bullet”- “one of the fine Arden Labradors given to Sun Valley [Resort] by Averell Harriman.”
Hemingway was furious and disgusted by the event and how easily it could have been avoided. Dorice Taylor recalls, “As always, Hemingway was furious enraged when a gun was handled carelessly, and the two men had to be taken back to [Sun Valley] lodge in separate cars.” John Boettiger failed to complete the unspoken hunting code principles of always putting the safety on an idle gun and always unloading a gun when traveling in a moving craft. Disgusted from being witness to such codeless behavior, Hemingway:
retired to ...suite [206] but Marty [Gellhorn] was having a drink on the terrace...when two shots rang out. ‘Good God,’ said Marty, ‘Papa has shot John Boettiger.’ Actually two wild geese, one badly hurt with a leg trailing, flew past the French doors [of Room 206]. Hemingway had grabbed a gun and shot the cripple from inside the room.
Hemingway completed the task of another unknown hunter and put the wild goose out of its misery. Hemingway ended a regrettable hunting day by hunting well, by ending the misery of a wounded goose. Like Pedro Romero who “wipes away” losing a fight to the insufferable Robert Cohn in “The Sun Also Rises” by wearing down a bull with grace and honor, Hemingway hoped to wipe away being witness to unethical hunting behavior of others. He conveyed the code by his actions.
