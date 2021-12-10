Are you terrible at giving gifts? Did your fiancé cry when you got them a Peloton?
Sun Valley Resort can help. Starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12, they are bringing back their Open Air Holiday Market for the fifth season. The European-style outdoor market will feature vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, pottery, wreaths and dried floral arrangements, baked goods and more.
The whole thing takes place at the Duck Pond. Stop by, and stick around for the tree lighting.
