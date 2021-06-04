Three libraries in the Wood River Valley are teaming up this summer to hold a valley-wide reading program for children and adults.
The Hailey Public Library, Bellevue Public Library, and Community Library are collaborating on two summer programs: A program for children and teens with the theme “Tails and Tales,” and a program for adults with the theme “Read Fearlessly.”
Children and teens can set goals and track their reading for the chance to win prizes, while adults will be guided by a “reading passport” that promotes a range of genres and activities, according to a joint announcement from the libraries.
Each library will offer different prizes, but two adults will be chosen from each library to join one of the Community Library’s upcoming writers in residence for a dinner in August at the Ernest and Mary Hemingway House.
Interested readers can register now for the programs, online or by visiting their local library. The programs will run from June 14 through July 30 and are open to those in kindergarten and up.
Materials will be available in English and Spanish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In