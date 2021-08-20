Field Daze is teaming up with the brand-new Liberty Theatre Company for their first ever public performance with “Together Again.” It will be a night full of songs, stories and Warfield Distillery Brewery’s mobile bar. Attendants are encouraged to bring a picnic. It takes place Aug. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. at the Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road. For tickets and more information, visit www.libertytheatrecompany.org.

