The clock is ticking. The annual Ketchum Arts Festival has put out a call for artists to enter, with the deadline for the lowest fees and best perks on Sunday, March 15.
The festival will continue to accept applications after that, but those who submit by Sunday and have taken part with the festival before will get first pick of their booth’s location and get a better price. Booking a single booth now costs $289.
The Ketchum Arts Festival, now in its 22nd year, will take place July 10-12. An annual cornerstone of the summer schedule, the festival brings plenty of art, music, food and children’s activities to residents and visitors alike.
Applications will be accepted only by mail and must include a disc or USB key with images of art work as detailed in the application, which prospective participants can view at ketchumartsfestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In