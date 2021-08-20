Who else is a sucker for 90s acoustic ballads? Buy Jewel tickets for your significant other as a way of saying, “You Were Meant For Me.” Sure, you could debate whether or not to see Jewel, but who wants to indulge in such “Foolish Games”? Why go to an underwhelming concert when you could see someone “Who Will Save Your Soul”? Are any of these Jewel puns working for you? Jewel performs at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Aug. 24 at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Here’s something to make you feel old: “Pieces of You” had its 25th anniversary last year. So come out to the show. We all need a nice cry. For tickets, visit http;//bit.ly/3j30YLS.
Jewel will make you feel all the feelings
