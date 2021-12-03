This Saturday, the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will congregate at the Grange Hall in Hailey at 6 p.m. The event is free.
The organization gathers once a year to share food and stories about last summer's plant excursions. Fun fact: Plant Excursions was the name of my band in high school.
Everyone is welcome. Bring a dish to share. Drinks will be supplied. Bring your own plate, fork and cup. Shoes are not allowed. That's not a joke. They really don't want you to wear shoes.
There will be Botany Bingo. Fun fact: Botany Bingo was the name of my band in high school. I got kicked out of a lot of bands.
There will also be the election of officers for 2022. I've put a lot of money into my campaign, so hopefully it goes my way.
The Grange Hall is at 609 S. Third Ave. in central Hailey. For more information, call Lisa at 208-721-1798 or email wrinps@gmail.com. Wear a mask.
Did you know the word pot-luck appears in the 16th-century English work of Thomas Nashe, and used to mean "food provided for an unexpected or uninvited guest, the luck of the pot." How fun is that?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In