On Saturday night, Hotel Ketchum will celebrate the super new moon and Geminid meteor shower with "Tacos, Tequila and Telescopes." This event is free and starts at 6 p.m.
Tacos, tequila and telescopes. Those are all my favorite T’s. Besides Timothee Chalamet of course. He’s a once-in-a-generation actor!
Head to the Hotel Ketchum backyard for a special presentation with Idaho native and dark-sky guide Chris Anderson, who will guide participants through the wonders of the night sky with a telescope and a star projection map.
Refreshments will be served, at a charge. This event is suitable for all ages. Personal binoculars and telescopes are also welcome.
