Forks ‘N Spurs combines the sophistication of a culinary festival with the authenticity of a good old-fashioned Ida-Hoedown. Fundraiser? More like fun-raiser. Am I right? The $175 tickets include a BBQ dinner, entertainment, beer and equine events. The internet tells me equine events means horse happenings. As with all benefits for culinary institutes, there will be a mechanical bull, a dunk tank and a pie competition. The live entertainment includes Dewey Pickette & Howe, Spike Coggins & the Accused with the Hurdy Gurdy Girls, Tony Starlight and Tylor & the Train Robbers. David Fox, Laurent Loubot, Scott Mason, The Smokey Bone BBQ, and Sun Valley’s own Culinary Institute will chef up some barbecue. Forks ‘N Spurs takes place at the River Sage Stables in Bellevue. Anyone 14 and under can join for free. For tickets, visit sunvalleyculinary.org.

