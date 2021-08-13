Field Daze events series is offering a Broadway Intensive at the Argyros Theater. Experts of the stage Lila Claghorn, Nick Sacks and Madison Hansmeyer will teach scene and monologue work, song exploration, original Broadway choreography and ensemble timing.
The intensive runs from August 16-20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. They are limiting it to 15 participants so everyone can get the attention they need. With only a few spots left, Field Daze is extending a $100 discount for the last few spots, so tickets now cost $450. It is available for ages 13 and up. For more information on how to register, visit their website, fielddazesunvalley.org.
