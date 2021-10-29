The Hemingway House’s inaugural playwright-in-residence David Cale will perform a reading of his one-woman show “Sandra” at The Argyros, Friday, Oct. 29. The show is set to open off Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in spring 2022.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are free.
“It won’t be a sort of a mumbled reading,” Cale said. “It will be more theatrical than that.”
“Sandra” tells the story of a Brooklyn cafe owner who travels to Mexico to track down a missing friend. The thriller includes romance and danger.
At the beginning of this month, Cale moved into the Hemingway House to work on his new play.
Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson helped develop the residency program.
“The spectacular natural setting, the solitude that is possible here within a supportive environment, and the historic setting of Ernest Hemingway’s final home all can contribute to a fertile writing environment,” she said. “And we believe that having a playwright here will energize our community in ways that are unique to theater.”
John Baker, the initiative’s artistic director, has long tracked Cale’s career. He’s excited for the Wood River Valley to meet the playwright.
“I’m so incredibly thrilled to welcome David Cale—an artist whose work is surreal, vivid, dark, and funny—as the inaugural resident,” Baker said. “I’ve known and admired David and his work for years.”
Visit argryos.org for tickets and more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In