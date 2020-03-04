Beginning today and continuing through Sunday, March 8, the Sun Valley Resort will play host to the biannual Laura Evans Memorial Breast Cancer Symposium, presented by Boise-based cancer charity Expedition Inspiration.
The event, which brings together researchers and medical professionals from around the world, is closed to the public, but Expedition Inspiration will present an open, public forum at the Sun Valley Inn on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m.
This free event—the Keeping Abreast Open Forum--offers the community an opportunity to learn the latest information on breast cancer research and get an angle on what these cutting-edge scientists are working on during the symposium, including the analysis of yet-unpublished research and the development of new therapies.
Learn more at expeditioninspiration.org/symposium-1.
