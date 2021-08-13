Are you looking for a rip-roarin’, country-rockin’ good time?
The Braun Brothers are throwing a family-operated festival in Challis this weekend, with many local favorite country bands from the Wood River Valley slated to perform alongside groups from Austin, Texas, and beyond.
Three-day, two-day and single day tickets for Saturday are sold out. However, single day tickets for today, Aug. 15, are still available for $55 on their website, braunbrothersreunion.com. You can also buy tickets are the door. Gates open at 3 p.m.
Friday brings Django Walker at 4 p.m., Lee Roy Parnell at 5:30 p.m., American Aquarium at 7:00 p.m. and Micky and Motorcars at 8 p.m.
