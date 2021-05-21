The Argyros Performing Arts Center has teamed up with the prestigious New York-based Joyce Theater Foundation to co-commission “Neo,” a world premiere dance piece choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky and starring James Whiteside and Sun Valley native Isabella Boylston.
“Neo” comes as part of The Joyce Theater’s robust digital spring season, producing world-class dance in a virtual format as New York’s COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit in-person gatherings.
American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Whiteside and Boylston are two leading figures in the ballet world, and in joining together for “Neo” are debuting their first new work in more than a year. Renowned choreographer Ratmansky is currently serving as ABT’s Artist in Residence and frequently collaborates with Whiteside and Boylston.
Filmed on stage at The Joyce Theater with live musical accompaniment, “Neo” is now available to stream online for free at www.theargyros.org and www.Joyce.org/neo. Viewers can also enjoy the latest installment of Joyce’s “Dancing Dialogues,” a series of artist panel discussions. In this episode, Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Rob Ashford, a Joyce Theater Trustee, discusses “Neo” with the artists.
The video debuted Monday, May 17, and will remain available until Wednesday, June 16.
