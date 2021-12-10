Bellevue will light up its tree Friday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Ashley's Coffee Corner. This event is free. 
 
There will be coffee, hot cocoa, home baked goodies, fire pits and a "Holiday Ham" raffle. I think more raffles should feature ham.
 
Fun fact: Ham Raffle was the name of my band in high school. Unfortunately, Ham Raffle will not be performing Friday night. We broke up after one performance in 2013. Stay tuned for our reunion tour. 
 
Fortunately, the Enchantones and Caritas Chorale will perform their takes on holiday classics. 
 
The tree lighting will be followed by a kids' holiday story hour and "Very Merry Book Giveaway" courtesy of the Bellevue Library. 
 
Rumors are circulating that known provocateur the Grinch will make an appearance. Tell the Grinch if he tries to steal my presents I'm going to be a mean one. I'm not a fan of the Grinch! 

