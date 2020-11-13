Sun Valley Resort has adjusted its offerings for the Thanksgiving holiday later this month, but plans to maintain past traditions.
The resort will offer two options for celebrating Thanksgiving at resort venues. In addition to its full dinner menu, Gretchen’s restaurant in the Sun Valley Lodge will offer a traditional turkey dinner. The Ram restaurant, in Sun Valley Village, will offer a special Thanksgiving menu with various first courses, main courses and dessert options.
For people who want to gather with family at home but do not want to cook, the resort has a new offering this year: a take-home Thanksgiving feast. The to-go dinner includes turkey and ham main courses, a variety of starter and side dishes, and cookies. The cost is $179 per group of four. Pies can be added for an additional cost.
Orders can be placed by calling 208-622-2135. The designated pick-up is from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the drive-up entrance of the Sun Valley Inn.
