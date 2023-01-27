In exciting news for know-it-alls, Lefty’s is hosting a “Harry Potter” trivia night Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. This should be a big deal for anyone who liked to remind the teacher of homework.

A team of four costs $25. Sign up by 6:30 p.m. Prizes include gift certificates, cash and Harry Potter swag.

If there’s one thing “Harry Potter” fans love, it’s flaunting useless knowledge about “Harry Potter.” Extra points if they get to talk about how the books were different. (But seriously, why would they burn down the Burrow in the “Half-Blood Prince” movie)?

