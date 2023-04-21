The Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley has a slew of fun and educational events planned for this weekend to celebrate Earth Day.
I’m so excited. Earth is easily in my top five planets. My favorite is Saturn. Fun fact: Saturn has more rings than Chris Paul. Slam dunk! I’m a big sports guy. Be sure to check out my one-man show where I tell my life story through basketball, “Full-Court Stress: How I rebounded from flagrant misconduct and pivoted to a triple-double.” It shows Tuesday nights at Lefty’s once the kitchen closes. I’m still trying to get the Idaho Mountain Express to cover it.
The Climate Action Coalition will host a climate-change movie screening Friday, April 21, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Town Center West in Hailey. It will present “Biggest Little Farm,” which follows farmers on a mission to rebuild their soil health.
My favorite film about climate change is Jake Gyllenhaal’s 2004 scientifically-accurate thriller “The Day After Tomorrow.” Maybe I would watch more documentaries if they had helicopters instantly freeze mid-air. By the way, the day after tomorrow is also known as Sunday.
Then, the Climate Action Coalition is hosting its third annual Earth Fest on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Town Center West. There will be games, raffles, food and live music.
The dark sky planetarium from Boise State will visit. Those who thought the planetarium was only for Pink Floyd laser light shows probably had fun celebrating a different holiday this week.
There will be electric bikes on display. Thank God. I love riding bikes but I hate pedaling.
There will be an Earth Day 5-kilometer Fun Run. All proceeds from the race will go toward the Environmental Resource Center’s recycling and composting at local summertime public events.
Continue your day with Earth Fest South from 2-5 p.m. and more family fun at Kiwanis Park in Hailey.
Kiwanis Park is tucked between Balmoral Apartments and the Blaine County bike trail. Don’t be surprised if you ever pass me on the bike trail, my electric bike driving me home from the bar.
There will be a bounce house. Just a piece of advice: Take your cleats off before going into the bounce house. It doesn’t matter if you’re coming straight from your adult softball league. You will ruin your niece’s 9th birthday party. Just trust me.
