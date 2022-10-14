The Elephant’s Perch will host a free Street Party & Trunk Show Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2-8 p.m. to kick off a new era and honor its rich history.
More like ‘Trunk’ show. Am I right? Like elephant trunk?
Local vendors will sell food and drinks. They will shut down North East Avenue for this celebration. This is a valid reason to shut down a street, unlike my impromptu break dance performances, apparently. That’s all my lawyer advises I comment on at this time.
Anyone who attends will get complimentary “Perch Merch.”
The Perch Street Party will help raise money for local athletes and sports legends such as myself. Raffle items—$15,000 worth—will benefit the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. Prizes include mountain bikes and backcountry ski packages. I love backcountry skiing because it’s like normal skiing but even harder and more dangerous.
One prize is Ketchum Kitchen’s Dream Package. Strange, my dreams are usually just me getting yelled at by my middle-school math teacher while I’m wearing a wedding dress.
There’s the Osprey Avalanche Package. I personally relate to avalanches, because I’m also prone to fall apart at the smallest disturbance, wreaking havoc for all those around me.
There will be pumpkin painting at the Perch Party. I love this. Enough carving. End violence against jack-o-lanterns.
Country band Hooks & the Huckleberries will provide live music from 6-8 p.m. I used to think huckleberries were a made-up fairytale fruit. They’re not. They’re very real. I love berries. My favorite berries in order are blue raspberries (also real), blackberries (the phone), Barry Manilow and buried treasure.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their best retro Nordic ski gear. I’ll be there in a jumpsuit looking like a Taco Bell from the 1990s.
Bob and Kate Rosso will be honored at the event. They famously opened the shop back in 1976, naming it after the iconic climbing peak in the Sawtooth Mountains.
Although there won’t be any actual elephants at the Perch Street Party, I’ve collected a list of elephant fun facts to help promote the event:
Fun fact: Elephants’ trunks are perhaps the most sensitive organ of any mammal. Second is my heart watching “Notting Hill” after two glasses of merlot.
Fun fact: Elephants use mud as sunscreen. That is also why I am so dirty and pale.
Fun fact: Elephants have 2.5 centimeter-thick skin. I’m working on having a thicker skin after those local teens made me cry by calling me Ed Sheeran.
Fun fact: Elephants need to eat up to 150 kilograms of food per day—that’s around 375 tins of baked beans. I do most of my measurements in terms of beans.
Fun fact: Elephants communicate through vibrations on the ground. I think my neighbors like to communicate in the same way. If you’re having a party, just invite me! I’m lonely!
Fun fact: Elephants are the only animal that can’t jump. My “teammates” who cut me from the intramural basketball team would beg to differ.
Fun fact: Elephants are vegetarians. Don’t worry, they’ll let you know; they never stop talking about it. ￼
