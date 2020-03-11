On Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m., the Flourish Foundation will present a special screening of the award-winning 2019 documentary “The Dalai Lama: Scientist” at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
The film takes a previously unseen perspective on the Dalai Lama, the religious and political leader of Tibet. Born to humble means 85 years ago, he was selected as the tulku of the 13th Dalai Lama in 1937 and was formally recognized as the 14th Dalai Lama shortly thereafter.
During his life, he has achieved a great deal at the center of Tibetan Buddhism and dealing with political controversy as China launched a military campaign against Tibet in 1950.
This film takes a look at the Nobel Peace Prize winner in the context of science and technology. With rare, never before seen footage, the film paints an intimate portrait of the Dalai Lama in his own words.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at theargyros.org or at the door the day of the screening. All proceeds benefit the Flourish Foundation.
