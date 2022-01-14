The show so nice they’re playing it twice. Aaron Golay & The Original Sin perform back to back shows Friday, Jan. 14, at Whiskey's in Ketchum from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
The band provides blends of Americana with hints of Rock & Roll. Now that sounds like one tasty musical brew.
I'm not sure if the original sin took place at Whiskey’s, though I believe that dance floor has seen several subsequent sins. I've seen how you dance.
The show costs $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In