Aaron Golay & The Original Sin will play two shows at Whiskey's.

The show so nice they’re playing it twice. Aaron Golay & The Original Sin perform back to back shows Friday, Jan. 14, at Whiskey's in Ketchum from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The band provides blends of Americana with hints of Rock & Roll. Now that sounds like one tasty musical brew.

I'm not sure if the original sin took place at Whiskey’s, though I believe that dance floor has seen several subsequent sins. I've seen how you dance. 

The show costs $10. 

