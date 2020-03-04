After a lengthy submission process beginning some weeks ago, the Wood River Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is ready to unveil the artworks that make up the 2020 Journey to Wellness Art Show.
The show will take place Thursday, March 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ketchum Innovation Center, 180 Sixth St. W. in Ketchum.
Like everything NAMI does, the primary objective is to raise awareness and support for those who face mental challenges. The theme of the art show is “gratitude,” and all the contributed artworks--of any medium, size and style--help to emphasize this idea and how it plays into NAMI’s mission.
The Journey to Wellness show is free and open to all to attend. Learn more at namiwrv.org or by calling 208-481-0686.
