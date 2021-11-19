If you love shredding pow, sending gnar, or otherwise stomping the ground, come check out “The Stomping Grounds,” showing this Friday at the Sun Valley Opera House at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. It’s the ski film so nice they’re showing it twice.
Tickets cost $16. All proceeds go to the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
Audience members will have a chance to meet some of the Sun Valley athletes who star in the film. You better have something cool to say.
Attention to all the middle schoolers who read the Idaho Mountain Express: the Young Life Club Room is hosting their biweekly Wyldlife club this Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
You can play games, laugh, eat snacks, build friendships, explore faith, and learn what it means to live life to the fullest. This week’s theme is Thanksgiving.
Parents, this will be a good chance for your kids to take a break from TikToking or Snapchatting or doing Minecraft or listening to NBA YoungBoy or loitering at the mall or spray painting underpasses or hopscotch or whatever kids do these days. Young Life Club Room is located at 218 N. Main Street in Bellevue.
Werewolves need not attend this astronomical event.
The historic Galena Lodge is hosting a full moon dinner on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a three course dinner. That’s right, folks three courses: appetizer, a main course, and dessert.
Reservations are required and dinner will be a festive event with everyone sitting down together at large shared tables.
Did you know the word “lunatic” stems from the Latin “luna” meaning moon because people believe full moons cause insanity? How fun is that? I hope this full moon means Mercury is no longer in retrograde. My life has been a total mess since Mercury started retrograding.
Guests are welcome to bring snowshoes and/or skis for a moonlight adventure after dinner. For more information, go to www.galenalodge.com.
Is your brain full of useless fun facts? Do you like to transform your knowledge into alcohol?
Sawtooth Brewery Public House in Ketchum—a.k.a. Righty’s—hosts bar trivia every week on Tuesdays in Ketchum. All ages are welcome. It includes word jumbles, picture rounds, and point wagering. Bar tabs go to the winners.
If you haven’t lost friendships over bar trivia, you’re not trying hard enough. Of course the capital of New York is Albany. Everyone knows that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In