Sun Valley Village is hosting a free Halloween Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m. There will be lawn games, prizes and the Kim Stocking Band will provide live music.
There will be horse-drawn wagons. That’s so neat. Who knew horses could be artistic? I wonder how they hold pencils with their hooves.
There will be face painting from The Toy Store. Kids can trick-or-treat through the shops. Is this still up for debate? Treats are way better than tricks. I don’t even think it’s close.
