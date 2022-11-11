Denna Masitoh, left, “AG,” Jeff Cooper and Adrian Briciu

Ketchum residents Denna Masitoh, left, “AG,” Jeff Cooper and Adrian Briciu see their prayers answered during Sun Valley’s first “Pray for Snow” party at River Run Lodge in 2018.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

To which snow Goddess/God will you pray? Ullr, Norse patron saint of skiers? Khione, the Greek goddess of Snow? Kuraokami, the Shinto deity of winter? Hailey’s Snowbunny Drive-In? Vanilla Ice?

Whatever your preference, Sun Valley Resort is hosting a free Pray For Snow Party at River Run Lodge Saturday, Nov. 12, 4-8 p.m.

This event will celebrate the upcoming ski season—and the fact that Sun Valley has been voted the #1 Resort in North America by SKI Magazine for the third year in a row. Bring healthy dried goods (such as soup, pasta, canned tuna, dry beans and dry lentils) and gently-used coats to donate to The Hunger Coalition to receive a raffle ticket for some awesome Sun Valley prizes.

