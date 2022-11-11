To which snow Goddess/God will you pray? Ullr, Norse patron saint of skiers? Khione, the Greek goddess of Snow? Kuraokami, the Shinto deity of winter? Hailey’s Snowbunny Drive-In? Vanilla Ice?
Whatever your preference, Sun Valley Resort is hosting a free Pray For Snow Party at River Run Lodge Saturday, Nov. 12, 4-8 p.m.
This event will celebrate the upcoming ski season—and the fact that Sun Valley has been voted the #1 Resort in North America by SKI Magazine for the third year in a row. Bring healthy dried goods (such as soup, pasta, canned tuna, dry beans and dry lentils) and gently-used coats to donate to The Hunger Coalition to receive a raffle ticket for some awesome Sun Valley prizes.
Do we really need more snow? The ice scraper in my car begs to differ. I think our prayers have already been answered. Praying for snow now seems like praying for rent money after winning the Powerball.
However, you can never have too much of a good thing. Plus, we don’t need an excuse to party. It’s time to bust out those good vibes. I keep my good vibes locked away in a safe for occasions like this.
So put on your best costume and cut a rug. Or, use this as an opportunity to reflect on your skiing goal for this year. Do you want to ski 100 days? Work on your moguls? Land a backflip? Mine is to make it down the hill without losing a pole, sliding down on my butt, or crying because a group of teenagers made fun of me.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In