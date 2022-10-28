Ketchum’s spookiest party returns to excite and delight Saturday, Oct. 29. Main Street will close from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Compete in the costume contest and support local businesses.
It’s just like Halloween, but for adults.
Nightmare on Main Street has a GoFundMe page to raise money for stage rental, sound system, security, firewood and other costs. At press time, organizers have raised $2,210 of their $3000 goal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In