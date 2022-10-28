Nightmare on Main Street .jpg

Nightmare on Main Street is Ketchum's spookiest party.

Ketchum’s spookiest party returns to excite and delight Saturday, Oct. 29. Main Street will close from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Compete in the costume contest and support local businesses.

It’s just like Halloween, but for adults. 

Nightmare on Main Street has a GoFundMe page to raise money for stage rental, sound system, security, firewood and other costs. At press time, organizers have raised $2,210 of their $3000 goal. 

