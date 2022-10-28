All ages are welcome to Hailey’s Halloween Hoopla, Oct. 31 from 3:30-5:30 p.m., made possible by The Chamber and local merchants. Look for black and orange balloons. There will be a Kiwanis Costume Contest in Town Square.
What exactly is a “hoopla”? I’m glad you asked. The website Google.com defines it as “excitement surrounding an event or situation.” It’s somewhere between a brouhaha and a commotion. More than a hubbub but not quite a frenzy.
Remember to brush your teeth after all that candy. Nothing is spookier than a cavity. That’s why I give out kale and ice cubes to trick-or-treaters. They appreciate it so much, they give me eggs in return. I just wish their delivery was a little more gentle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In