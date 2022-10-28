Kraay’s Farm and Market in Bellevue will host their annual Fall Festival Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be pumpkins, food, shopping and farm animals.
Some of the vendors are not set up to take credit cards, so bring cash. They also do not accept bitcoin, no matter how much you talk about its high return potential. I’m sure your dinner guests love to hear about it, though.
They kindly ask that all dogs stay at home. They can keep watch for scoundrels who love smashing pumpkins. Billy Corgan is so pretentious.
