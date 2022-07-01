Wood River High School, Sun Valley Community School and Silver Creek High School 2001 alumni are invited to a 20-year reunion at the Warfield Distillery and Brewery on Saturday, July 2, at 6 p.m. The celebration was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information contact Max Paisley at 208-721-1462.
In case you want to feel old, babies born the year you graduated high school can now legally drink. Time flies, doesn’t it?
Travel back to the distant land of the early aughts. I wonder what that was like ...
People downloaded Strokes songs from Napster onto their bulky iPods. Kids bruised their shins on Razor scooters. We all naively believed in love because Brad and Jennifer were still together. “The Sims” and “Big Brother” made us question reality. “Harry Potter,” “Pokemon” and Playstation 2 brought nerd culture to the mainstream. Beyoncé was just a member of Destiny’s Child, Justin Timberlake just a member of NSYNC.
Back then, Britney Spears was in the headlines and Tom Cruise dominated the box office. Could you even imagine?
So call up some old friends on your flip phone and come on out. Find that jock that bullied you and give him a swirly. Rekindle that romance with the cute boy from band.
It’s important to catch up with people you’ve lost touch with. Who’s married? Who’s divorced? Whose dreams came true? Who lives in their mom’s basement? Who bought a car they can’t afford during a midlife crisis? Who lost all their money in a crypto pyramid scheme? Did that goth kid become a born-again Christian? Is that second-string quarterback still wearing his letterman jacket? Did that one kid from chemistry ever learn how to shower? It’s even more fun if you haven’t been stalking your ex on Facebook this whole time.
Be prepared to do a lot of awkward small talk. If there’s a lull, you can say something like, “Man, how about those gas prices, huh?” That should afford you a couple minutes. If that get too political, you can start talking about your top 10 live recordings of “Scarlet Begonias” by The Grateful Dead. That usually does the trick.
I didn't go to my high school reunion because “no one liked me.” Instead, I go to random high school reunions and approach strangers pretending we’re old friends. Often, they’re too uncomfortable to say they don’t remember me. It’s a good way to meet people.
High school reunions are about one thing: proving you accomplished more than your peers. So what if you were a loser back then? Times have changed. These days you are leasing a 2018 Kia Sorento. Make sure you let people know how well you’re doing, but in a subtle way. You want to come off as modest, but you also want to let people know that you’re leasing a 2018 Kia Sorento.
In all seriousness, let bygones be bygones and just have a good time. High school was a long time ago, and we’ve all grown a lot. You may have a simmering grudge against someone who doesn’t even remember who you are. They say at 10-year reunions, people ask “What do you do?” and at 20-year reunions they ask “How are you doing?”
