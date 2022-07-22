I fell in love with fly fishing thought the documentary “A River Runs Through It,” hosted by Brad Pitt. And everything worked out for those guys. I think. I never finished it.
Anyway that's where I learned that fly fishing isn't fishing for flying fish. Need proof? Give the sport a try at Silver Creek Outfitters' free Fly Casting Clinic Tuesdays-Saturdays, 5-6 p.m, east of the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley. Learn to fly cast or brush up on your double haul technique with one of Silver Creek Outfitters fun and experienced guides.
These casting clinics are for anyone who is curious or just a little rusty. Equipment will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.
